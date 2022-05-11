Johnny Depp's ex-fiance Jennifer Grey shares her take on his case against Amber Heard

During her recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Jennifer Grey while promoting her new memoir Out of the Corner, opened up about her thoughts on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case that has been all the rage on the internet as public around the world weighs in their own opinions on the matter. The Dirty Dancing actress was once briefly engaged to Depp.

During the chat, via ET Canada, she admitted that she barely recognised the man. Grey revealed that she had not been following the court footage regularly, she elaborated, "I will say that I haven’t watched any of it," she went on to explain, "I don’t even know how to. I don’t even know how to get Court TV. I don’t even know where it would be." Commenting on the few instances she did catch on the internet, Grey confessed, "But from clips or things that I’ve come across, I don’t recognize the person."

The actress revealed, "It’s nothing to do with anything that I’ve ever experienced, and it makes me sad," while she shared that she had no idea of what was going on and could not understand the situation in its entirety. Grey added, "I just want everyone to be okay."

For the unversed, Grey got engaged to Depp in 1988. The couple dated for a year before calling it quits while reminiscing her time with Depp in a previous interview, Grey detailed how their relationship was much of a bonfire. She noted, "I’ve never seen a guy like this."

