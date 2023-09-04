‘It was a hard time for me’: When Johnny Depp revealed he tortured Leonardo DiCaprio during the filming of USD 10 million film

Johnny Depp was a superstar in Hollywood long before the Amber Heard story began. Every filmmaker wanted to collaborate with him, especially after the massive success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. But it was once, while working with Leonardo DiCaprio, that he confessed to torturing him. For those who are unaware, Depp and DiCaprio collaborated on the 1993 film What's Eating Gilbert Grape? While the Fantastic Beasts actor was in his early 30s, DiCaprio was in the midst of his adolescence, at the age of 19. JD put his little co-star through a difficult time on set.

When Johnny Depp admitted to roughhousing Leonardo DiCaprio

According to an old Cosmopolitan interview, Johnny Depp discussed how he tortured his What's Eating Gilbert Grape co-starred Leonardo DiCaprio during filming and claimed that it was a difficult time for him for some reason. In addition, he stated that DiCaprio was always talking about video games and that it was a nuisance.

In reaction, Depp poked fun at him, saying he would never give him a draw of his cigarette while he was hiding from his mother again. He also expressed his admiration for Leonardo DiCaprio and thanked him for his efforts on the picture, adding that all of his ducks were in a row.

Depp said. "That film was a difficult time for me for some reason. I'm not sure why. I tormented him. I truly did. You know how he was always talking about video games? I warned you that it was a difficult time. 'No, Leo, I'm not going to give you a draw of my cigarette while you're hiding from your mother again,' I said."

Jenna Ortega shuts down rumors of dating Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega are not the latest "it" couple in Hollywood. A source confirmed to Page Six on Saturday that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is not dating the Scream VI actress.

According to the Daily Mail, Ortega also addressed the ridiculous charges on her social media account. She said on her now deleted Instagram Story, I can't even laugh; I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies about us and leave us alone."

Meanwhile, rumors began to circulate after gossip blog Deuxmoi reported that Depp and Ortega had been sighted together and were likely working on Beetlejuice 2, which is set to be released next fall.

