Joker: Folie A Deux New TEASER: What Happens During Arthur Fleck's Trial? Watch Ahead Of Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga's Film Release

The die-hard followers are blessed with another look at Arthur Fleck in the recently released teaser of Joker: Folie A Deux, and no doubt Joaquin Phoenix is surely going to make a wave through this one.

Warner Bros. Studios decided to surprise everyone by dropping a brand new teaser of the highly anticipated movie that focuses on the origin and life of the greatest villain in the history of comic book movies. The teaser showcased a courtroom filled with either the Joker’s followers or the ones who seek justice. Fleck can be seen confidently pointing towards them, stating, “Look at all these people,” also asking, "Who do you think they see?”

There are glimpses of Fleck on an old idiot box, having a time of a winner. This look suggests that someone is watching him on the TV. Would it be Harvey Dent? Who was teased in the previously released trailer, no one knows.

Meanwhile, we also have a look at the beautiful dance that Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga share on stage, right in front of a bright and big moon.

The teaser even had us blown away as Gaga is shown to be sitting right next to Joker in the courthouse, maybe supporting him, without any face paint. The two lovebirds also share an iconic sequence on the stairs of the court, with maybe a thousand followers and haters of jokers screaming while holding placards.

Every trailer and teaser that has been released until now of Joker: Folie A Deux shows a huge crowd with some of them holding placards that read “Free Joker.”

There might be seemingly a few blasts as well in the movie, as seen in the newly released teaser. Joker: Folie A Deux is the sequel to the 2019 movie that depicts the life of the famous arch nemesis of the caped crusader.

Joaquin Phoenix is reprising his role of Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, while Lady Gaga will be seen portraying the character of Harley Queen-Lee, in this movie.

Joker: Folie A Deux will be released on October 4, 2024.

