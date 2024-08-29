Joker: Folie à Deux Unveils New Posters Highlighting Phoenix and Gaga’s Characters; KNOW More

There's a lot of hype from Warner Bros. surrounding the upcoming Joker sequel, titled Folie à Deux. The studio recently released new posters featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, with dim and dark blue lighting that emphasizes both stars. It's safe to say that Arthur Fleck's clown makeup will have a new twist, and Harley Quinn's redefined image will be a popular choice this Halloween.

For the follow-up to the 2019 Joker release, director Todd Phillips has chosen the theme of a duet. Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck will share the screen with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Although Phoenix didn't sing in his previous films, he found comfort in working with Gaga, who was known for helping her fellow actors.

Phoenix explained that Gaga avoided overcomplicating things, simply stating what needed to be done. He elaborated that Arthur Fleck isn't meant to be a professional singer but more of a "shower singer," which aligns well with the character's background and story.

One of the most talked-about aspects of Folie à Deux is Lady Gaga's portrayal of Harley Quinn. Fans are eager to see her take on the character. Casting director Francine Maisler praised Gaga's performance, describing it as surprisingly great.

It’s obvious that Joker: Folie à Deux is going to be a film to die for because of the kinds of performances that Phoenix and Gaga will be giving audiences a lot to talk about. When fans of the first film and DC Comics rejoice because this movie will hit theaters.