Is Netflix’s Defenders Returning With Season 2 After Daredevil: Born Again Finale? Here's Why Fans Think So

Spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born Again

Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again became a huge success and possibly hinted at the revival of another series. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock, became the first superhero from The Defenders to return after the conclusion of the Netflix series’ first season.

The show follows a group of vigilantes who unite their powers to fight against a common enemy—The Hand. It is set a month after the events of Iron Fist, and the band of misfits includes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

Fans believe that the Daredevil: Born Again finale hinted at the return of The Defenders for a second season. Kingpin’s grip over New York City—and the legions he commanded at Red Hook—overshadowed Daredevil’s influence and position in the city.

Murdock declared that he wants to take back the city and acknowledged that he needs an “army” to do so. He assembled the first members of this army—Detective Angie Kim, former cop Cherry, and a few other officers—at Josie’s Bar.

However, the dangers of the mission demand a stronger task force, possibly a team of vigilantes. And the first team that comes to mind is The Defenders. This tease came after multiple reports claimed that the Netflix series could be returning for a second season, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2026.

The chances of Cox’s Daredevil, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, Finn Jones' Iron Fist, and other Netflix heroes reuniting are high. There have also been speculations that some of the vigilantes might make cameo appearances in the Disney+ series.

As for the latest Daredevil series, it has been renewed for a second season after receiving impressive reviews from fans for its first season. “Matt Murdock finds himself on a collision course with Wilson Fisk when their past identities begin to emerge,” says the official synopsis.

Daredevil: Born Again and The Defenders are available to stream on Disney+ and Netflix, respectively.