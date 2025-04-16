Daredevil Born Again's Vincent D’onofrio Talks ‘Brutal' Headsmash Scene And How It Came To Be: 'We Figured...'

Vincent D’onofrio played one of the best Marvel villains, and in the latest outing of Daredevil: Born Again, he left everyone stunned after what they saw on screen and in what way did the actor carried it out. We are talking about the “brutal” sequence that was recently seen in Daredevil: Born Again finale.

Talking to Variety, the actor from Full Metal Jacket was asked how did he first take the scene that was “more gruesome than Kingpin’s infamous car door kill in Season 1 of Netflix’s Daredevil.”

“To be honest, my first reaction was, how are we going to do it?” Vincent D’onofrio stressed. He then went on to state that he was planning how to make the scene feel different from other violent sequences that were depicted in the series before and have the same kind of feeling.

The actor then also added that he had immediately started discussing ways in which it could be shot, with his crew mates and producers and also the people in the special effects department. D’onofrio discussed how could they do the scene in a way that it would even help the team execute the seene physically.

“We figured it out: We did do something that feels different than what people have seen before when it comes to stuff like that,” Vincent D’onofrio stated, adding that the scene was “pretty brutal.”

The Law & Order: Criminal Intent actor then also stated it feels kind of crazy to talk about the scene, however, he did all that work for his character and the scene as the whole team simply wants one thing, to let the show be different than others.

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox as the man without fear, with D’onofrio playing the main villain Kingpin. Other cast members are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle aka The Punisher along with, Wilson Bethel reprising his role of Bullseye, along with Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer, and Margarita Levieva.

