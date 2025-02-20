Daredevil Born Again: Marvel Producers Explain What Went Wrong With Scrapped Episodes

Daredevil: Born Again is way close to its premiere, with the vigilante's official entry in the MCU. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios’ executive producer Brad Winderbaum recently spilled the beans about what the series was like before several of its episodes were scrapped.

As per a report by GamesRadar, the test audience of Daredevil: Born Again liked the scrapped episodes. For those who do not know, previously, the show was supposed to be an 18-episode legal procedural.

However, with Kevin Feige stepping in, that plan was changed, along with a complete replacement of the writers and directors.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Winderbaum recently stated, "They did quite well because [audiences] loved the characters," adding that the test audience liked the story and performances of Vincent D'onofrio as well as Charlie Cox.

"The things that were working, and the things that always worked, [were] Matt Murdock and his relationship with his friends, the dichotomy of being a hero and a lawyer, the pressures of a person in your life like Kingpin — all of those were there," showrunner Dario Scardapane mentioned about the initial plan of the series.

He further went on to explain that the previous series simply needed a bit of content addition. The showrunner also mentioned that the series only needed a couple of storylines in it and that too for its secondary characters.

If you remember Daredevil: Born Again was almost complete and way far into its first season, before the Marvel Studios CEO, Kevin Feige decided to give it a complete overhaul. In it, Matt Murdock was supposed to spend more time as a lawyer than as a vigilante.

The outing in question will welcome characters from the Netflix series to the MCU, including Elden Henson’s Foggy, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen along with Wilson Bethel's Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.