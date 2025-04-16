Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 Episode 9 Episode Recap and Ending Explained: Matt Murdock Reunites with Frank Castle

Charlie Cox-starrer Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale ends with New York City falling into anarchy, courtesy of Mayor Wilson Fisk's brutal anti-vigilante campaign. Throughout nine gripping episodes, Fisk waged war on masked crusaders, established an Anti-Vigilante Task Force, and used his mayoral authority to redevelop the Red Hook Port as a criminal utopia.

Advertisement

In the season finale, Matt Murdock (Daredevil) solves the mystery of how Foggy Nelson was murdered. Vanessa ordered the hit to shut him up before he could reveal the secret Freeport status of the port, which is tax and prosecution immunity.

With the city under martial law, Fisk cuts off electricity, barricades bridges and tunnels, and catalyzes riots and looting. His armed, unaccountable rogue task force roams the city, seeking out vigilantes. In the midst of the chaos, Matt allies with Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal, who's back in town to mete out his own brand of violent justice.

Their tenuous partnership unravels when Frank demands bloodshed and Matt holds to his no-kill policy. Although the duo almost annihilated the police force sent to kill Matt, when Frank picks up a gun to kill, Matt retaliates, and while bickering, a grenade rolls in, leading them to jump off.

Advertisement

Frank bursts into Red Hook in a solo attack on the task force, and Matt faces the reality of his losses. Vanessa and Fisk, meanwhile, solidify their grip, jailing enemies, as they raise a toast to their bloody regime.

The season ends with Matt saying, "The system isn’t working. It’s rotten. Corrupt. But this is our city. Not his. And we can take it back, together. The weak. The strong. All of us. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. Because we’re the city without fear," as a montage of his fallen friends appears.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is arriving in 2026 on Disney+.

Which is your favorite Marvel TV Series? MCU fans unite and let us know which one of these Disney+ series is your absolute favorite. Loki WandaVision Agatha All Along Daredevil: Born Again

ALSO READ: Daredevil Born Again Episode 8 Recap: Vanessa's Secret Gets Exposed; Everything You Missed This Week