Jury Duty Star Alan Rosen Reveals What the Cast Does Every Morning Since the Show's Inception

In the often fickle world of television, where bonds frequently dissolve as soon as the cameras stop rolling, Jury Duty stands out as a rare exception. Over two years after the Amazon Freevee show premiered and won the hearts of millions, Alan Barinholtz, the real-life lawyer who portrayed Judge Alan Rosen, revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that the cast's connection has only grown stronger.

The creators, Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, who also worked on The Office, were inspired to create Jury Duty by imagining what a sitcom centered around a trial would look like, featuring a real person unaware that they were surrounded by actors. No wonder the series received widespread critical acclaim, earning three Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and two Golden Globe nods.

This Amazon series took the internet by storm over a year ago, captivating fans with its hilarious and unconventional format. In Jury Duty, all but one participant knows the show is a staged mockumentary. Ronald Gladden, the unsuspecting breakout star, spent the entirety of the eight-episode series believing he was part of a real court case, serving as the foreperson of the jury. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast, including actors and comedians like James Marsden, Mekki Leeper, and Edy Modica, played along, delivering improvisational comedy gold.

Skipping ahead to the present, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Barinholtz disclosed that the core cast of Jury Duty has maintained a unique ritual that has brought them closer together. While stating that the cast has been playing Wordle together every morning, he said, "There's seven or eight of us who, since the inception of Jury Duty, for almost two-plus years, do Wordle every morning together." Indeed, this is not just a game played together but what has become an ingrained activity, bonding those who were brought together to film the mockumentary series.

Interestingly, this daily Wordle game isn’t the only way the Jury Duty cast stays in touch. Barinholtz shared that the entire ensemble of over 20 members has a group chat where they keep up with each other’s lives and projects, as reported by PEOPLE.

Barinholtz also mentioned to PEOPLE that the group chat has been buzzing about his recent appearance on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, where he and his son Ike Barinholtz won $1 million for an ASL program at their nephew's school. Although the cast is aware of his participation in the game show, Barinholtz teased that none of them know the outcome, further saying, “I'm hoping that a bunch of them watch, and it'll be a lot of fun."

As Jury Duty fans look back on the series, it's clear that the cast's camaraderie was not just for show. The daily Wordle games, the group chat, and the shared milestones all point to a genuine bond that has outlasted the series itself. For Barinholtz and his fellow cast members, it’s apparent that Jury Duty was more than just a job; it was the start of lasting friendships, proving that sometimes, even in the world of make-believe, real connections can form.

