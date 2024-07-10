‘Just So in Awe’: Devin Dawson And Leah Sykes Welcome First Child Child Together

Country music stars Devin Dawson and Leah Sykes are over the moon! The couple announced the arrival of their first child together, a baby girl named Iris Evelaine Durrett, born on July 4 at 9:13 pm. The couple shared the joyous news via a heartfelt joint Instagram post, accompanied by photos of the new parents holding their newborn in the hospital.

In the caption, Dawson and Sykes expressed their happiness, "Momma and baby are both doing well and to say I’m so proud of both is an understatement. We are tired and happy and finding a rhythm and just so in awe."

They extended their gratitude to family and friends for the overwhelming support and added, "We are soaking up every bit of this as much as we possibly can. So much love all around."

According to the Express Tribune, the baby girl weighed 8 lbs and measured 20 inches long.

More on the couple and their pregnancy details

The duo initially shared their pregnancy news back in January, revealing their excitement about expecting a baby girl in July 2024. They told the world in a sweet post. The couple exchanged vows in 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about what life together would look like. At the time, Dawson said he was excited to take their love to the “ultimate level.”

“I’m excited to celebrate with our family, to grow together even stronger, to work through the hard times, to start a family, and to always have someone closer than close,” he said.

Devin Dawson on his vocal chord condition

Previously, Devin Dawson appeared on SiriusXM’s The Highway and discussed with host Storme Warren that the singer has been diagnosed with dysphonia, a muscle and voice disorder that makes his voice sound different than usual. Dawson also shared that he first realized there was a change in his voice while he was on tour with the Zac Brown Band in late 2021.

He also came out to his fans on Instagram, mentioning that he had been struggling with it for the last 10 months. While his voice has been negatively impacted, Dawson has been focusing on other aspects of music and spending time writing songs every day. He also mentioned plans to make another album, following his 2018 album Dark Horse (which contained the top 5 Billboard Country Airplay hit "All on Me") and his 2021 EP The Pink Slip.