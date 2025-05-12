Usher Almost Causes Fan to Go into Anaphylactic Shock at Live Event; Know What Happened

Usher recently made headlines, but not for his mind-blowing performances. Instead, it was for a new trend he's adopted. The artist, known for creating nostalgic tracks, opened up about his experience on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Though the conversation took place in a February episode, Usher shared an old incident: “It started with strawberries in Vegas,” he said.

He went on to explain that he and those around him decided to try “all the fruits until we figured out which one works the best.”

The musician then added that cherries were especially fun, even calling them "erotic." Back in February, during a tour stop in London, Usher's cherry-feeding antics created a comedic moment when one audience member politely declined to participate.

While this confused the singer, the female fan later explained that she was allergic to cherries.

In a video shared on social media, Usher can be seen attempting once more to convince the female audience member to take part, but she declines again.

“Oh s**t, you’re allergic to cherries, damn! Anybody got an epipen in this b***ch?” The artist is heard saying in the video, before apologizing, giving the fan a hug, and continuing with the show.

In the following moments, Usher, the DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love artist, is heard saying, “We almost had an emergency in here.”

For context, Usher's cherry-feeding stunt made headlines a few weeks ago when a viral photo from the 2025 Met Gala showed the R&B artist feeding cherries to Sabrina Carpenter during a performance.

