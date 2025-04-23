What Does Justin Bieber's Pastor Have to Do With His Shrinking Friend Circle Amid Exit From Personal Brand? Source Reveals

It appears that there is some alleged drama between Justin Bieber and his former road manager and creative director of fashion brand, Drew House, Ryan Good. And in this, the singer’s pastor, Judah Smith’s name is also involved, as per TMZ.

According to the outlet, sources with direct information revealed that Ryan Good has not spoken to the musician in over a year. The insiders revealed that the duo hasn't spoken since the creative director left Churchome, the church Bieber belongs to, and where Judah serves as pastor.

The insiders also shared with the publication that Good allegedly felt that Churchome was a cult, and he did not want to be a part of the same, so he left it. Along with that, it was also revealed to the outlet that the vocalist getting close to the pastor was a huge factor in their separation.

The source told the publication that a few years ago, the Purpose artist added Judah to his fashion brand’s board even though Good and the pastor do not get along. The insider also referred to Bieber bringing Judah on his clothing line’s board as “weird” because he is more of a pastor than a businessman.

The singer had also reportedly brought Judah with him to Super Bowl LVIII last year.

The publication was also told that Good and the singer aren't talking, but the creative director is concerned about Bieber, at least from what he has seen in the media.

On the other hand, insiders close to the pastor told the outlet that he does not have a problem with Good and wishes him the best. It was also revealed to the outlet that they have not spoken for about a year, and Good had distanced himself.

For the unversed, Bieber’s name has been dominating headlines mostly because of the cryptic posts he shared on his social media, reports about his alleged trouble in paradise with his wife Hailey.

In addition to that, the singer also became a talk among netizens after his videos from Coachella, in which he was seen dancing and heavily smoking, made rounds on the internet.

