Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Son Jack Blues' Birth Date Accidentally Revealed by Friend Adwoa Aboah in Post About Her Baby

While the world is celebrating the birth of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s son, the celebrity couple’s fans are also clueless about the date of birth Jack Blue. However, in a recent post, the close friend of Hailey and the Baby hitmaker, Adwoa Aboah mistakenly revealed the date of birth of the new member of the Bieber family.

This was when Aboah was excited about the birth of her own daughter. The new mother who also happens to be a British model took to Instagram and expressed her joy.

While she went on to share a long caption attached with a picture of her baby’s foot, she also revealed the birth date of Jack Blue.

Aboah’s caption read, “Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22pm on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces.”

Looking at the great news, Hailey went on to comment under her model friend's post, “baby Shy!!!!”

However, the reply of Aboah made the fans of the entrepreneur talk about the date of baby Jack’s birth.

Replying to Hailey Bieber, Adwoa Aboah excitingly and accidentally stated, “a day apart,” along with a few emojis of a chick coming out of an egg.

This comment surely drew some great attention making fans of the Never Say Never artist and his wife guess that Jack Blue was born on August 22.

It was just last week that Justin and Hailey Bieber announced that they have become parents. The couple had uploaded a photo of their first child on social media, having all their fans, hyped up.

The highly acclaimed artist was seen uploading the photo of his son’s foot with the caption “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.” The pair tied the knot in 2018 and announced that were expecting a baby in the month of May this year.

Both the All I Want for Christmas Is You artist and his wife had uploaded snaps and videos of themselves in which Hailey Bieber was wearing a long, lacy white dress and a veil.

The dress that she wore also showed her baby bump clearly in the picture. In some photos, the That Should Be Me singer was seen having his arms wrapped around Hailey’s belly while also standing behind her.

Similarly, the photos even showed Hailey and Justin’s matching wedding rings.

