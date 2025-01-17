Justin Baldoni’s $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Claims Cast Manipulation: 'Felt Compelled to Shun'

Justin Baldoni accuses Lively of orchestrating a cast feud in his defamation and extortion lawsuit against the actress that he filed on January 16. The director-actor has alleged that Lively incited co-star Isabela Ferrer and others to "shun" him.

The lawsuit highlights a change in Ferrer's behavior, citing previous praise for the direction of Baldoni as per People. The filing included screenshots showing the earlier thanks to Baldoni for helping create a "comfortable, safe space" during Ferrer's first feature. According to the suit, this changed after Ferrer spent time with Lively at promotional events, where she would go on to unfollow Baldoni on social media.

Baldoni's filing reads, "Tellingly, Ferrer worked with Baldoni when Lively was not on the set; it was not until Ferrer spent substantial time with Lively during film promotions that Ferrer felt compelled to shun Baldoni in repudiation of her warm words."

This comes after Lively filed a lawsuit on December 20 against Baldoni, accusing him of creating "a hostile work environment" and engaging in unprofessional conduct. Lively's complaint also alleges that Baldoni added an inappropriate scene involving Ferrer and co-star Alex Neustaedter that deviated from the initial scripts. The filing claims that after filming the scene, Baldoni made unsettling remarks that Lively described as deeply troubling.

Since legal disputes arose with Ferrer, she has kept silent. Other collaborators have campaigned for Lively through public gestures such as Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar, while Colleen Hoover penned a few words. They appreciated Lively's professionalism and character.

According to a previous interview with the outlet, Ferrer called Blake Lively "an angel" with a warm, "real" relationship; however, it is unclear how she stands amid tension rising in the ongoing dispute.

