Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Calls Blake Lively an 'Elitist Manipulator' Amid It Ends With Us Legal Battle: Know Full Statement

The legal battle between It Ends With Us director and leading man Justin Baldoni and actress Blake Lively has taken a dramatic turn. Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has publicly criticized Lively, calling her an ‘elitist manipulator’ following her attempt to dismiss his countersuit. The case, which stems from allegations of harassment and defamation, has become one of Hollywood’s most contentious legal disputes.

Bryan Freedman, representing Baldoni in the high-profile litigation, released a statement slamming Lively’s legal maneuvers. In his remarks, Freedman accused Lively of abusing the court system and twisting legal protections for her personal gain.

“Lively's recent motion to dismiss herself from the self-concocted disaster she initiated is one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system,” Freedman said. “Laws are not meant to be twisted and curated by privileged elites to fit their own personal agenda.”

The dispute stems from a series of lawsuits filed by both parties. Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment in December, while Baldoni later countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane for defamation and extortion in a $400 million suit. Both parties have denied the allegations against them.

Lively’s legal team, led by attorneys Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, defended her motion to dismiss, stating that Baldoni’s lawsuit is a “profound abuse of the legal process” and violates California laws that protect victims who speak out against harassment. They argued that the defamation lawsuit “runs headfirst into multiple legal obstacles,” including fair report privileges and anti-SLAPP protections.

Advertisement

Amid the intensifying legal drama, Baldoni’s lawyers have also accused Lively and her team of deliberately publicizing the case while simultaneously attempting to suppress key evidence from public view. They claim that Lively leaked confidential details from a legal complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department in December, strategically using media coverage to her advantage.

Additionally, Baldoni’s legal team criticized Reynolds for making light of the situation in a planned skit during the SNL50special earlier this month, alleging that the couple was attempting to control the narrative while dismissing the seriousness of the allegations.

Meanwhile, Lively’s legal team countered with claims that she and others involved in the case have been subjected to threats and harassment. They petitioned the court to restrict access to certain sensitive materials, citing concerns over privacy and witness intimidation.

Sony Pictures, which distributed It Ends With Us, was reportedly forced to mediate between the conflicting parties during the film’s production. A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter suggested that Sony executives prioritized Lively’s morale over Baldoni’s, further complicating the behind-the-scenes power struggle.

Advertisement

As the legal battle continues, both sides remain firm in their positions, with Baldoni’s team vowing to hold Lively accountable, and Lively’s team arguing that the lawsuit is a blatant attempt to silence her. With the trial set for March 2026, Hollywood is bracing for a courtroom showdown that could have lasting implications for the industry’s handling of workplace misconduct allegations and legal disputes.