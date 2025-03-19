Is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Marriage Under Strain Amid Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni? Report

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are facing a challenging time in their marriage as they navigate the ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December, accusing him of sexual harassment, which he denied.

In response, Justin Baldoni filed a USD 400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and her publicist, which they have all denied. He also filed a USD 250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times over its reporting on Lively’s claims.

According to Us Weekly, the lawsuits have put stress on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ relationship. "Things are tense at home given the level of scrutiny they’re facing," a source shared. Lively has also spoken about the emotional toll in court filings, saying her husband and their four children have been affected.

Despite the legal challenges, Reynolds is standing by Lively. "They’re supporting one another," a source told Us Weekly. Another insider added, "It’s been really hard for Blake and Ryan. They’re trying to stay positive and support each other. There are good days and bad days for both of them."

In court filings obtained by Daily Mail, Reynolds defended his wife and criticized Baldoni, reportedly referring to him as a predator and accusing him of overreacting. He also argued that he had a First Amendment right to express his strong disapproval of Baldoni or anyone he believed had sexually harassed his wife.

The couple has been surprised by the intensity of the online backlash. A source told Us Weekly that Lively wished people would wait for the court proceedings before forming judgments.

The couple reportedly felt they had not received the usual support given to those who come forward with allegations. The source added that, typically, victims receive some level of understanding, but Lively and Reynolds felt they had not experienced that.

At the March 7 premiere of Another Simple Favor at the South by Southwest Film Festival, Lively engaged with fans. However, social media users supporting Baldoni falsely alleged that she had staged the interaction to increase attendance.

Meanwhile, speculation arose due to her co-star Anna Kendrick’s reserved comments about the movie, though a source shared that their differing approaches were simply a reflection of their distinct personalities.