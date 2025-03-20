Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Jenny Slate Reacts to It Ends With Us Drama; Says 'I Don’t Have Anything...'

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle has made the headlines since the former sued her co-star back in December. Since then many celebs have come out to defend either the Gossip Girl alum or IEWU Director, one of these people was Jenny Slate. The comedian co-starred alongside the two and openly supported Lively at first, but since then she's kept a low profile on the issue.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Slate made it clear that she did not want to talk about the ongoing drama between her former co-stars. When asked to comment about the making of It Ends With Us to compare to it to her New FX Series, Dying For Sex, she said, "I don’t have anything to say about that."

Instead, she reiterated that her full focus has been on her upcoming series, adding, "Everything is its own thing. I poured my heart into this work." She made it clear that "every minute of" Dying for Sex was important to her, and that's all she's willing to answer questions about.

The Gifted star further opened up about taking "responsibility" to keep the focus on her new projects. "Anyone can ask anything, but my only responsibility is to speak about the work I’m there to promote."

The 'she said, he said' situation that the duo has found themselves in has only escalated in the last few days. So it's no surprise that Slate might want to distance herself from the public discourse about the lawsuits. However, many people in the industry have been vocal about the drama.

Recently big-time Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel backed Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds while criticizing Jane the Virgin alum. He said, "I mean, it is a messed-up, bad situation with what Baldoni is doing." On the other hand, Justin's dad seemingly trolled the Green Lantern couple after he reposted a bulletin board video that read, "In a world full of Blakes and Ryans, be a Justin."

Suffice to say, that while many have kept mum on the ongoing situation between the former co-stars, others have decided to back their horse.