Justin H. Min From The Umbrella Academy On Netflix Experience With Cousin Ashley Park: 'Love Her To Death'

The Umbrella Academy, which premiered its fourth season on August 8, 2024, is becoming more personal and changing lives for the better. That is something that Min, who portrays Ben Hargreeves the most favored character in the series, will always keep in mind.

Min’s portrayal of Ben Hargreeves, a character introduced with only a few lines during the first season but has since become a fan favorite. As time goes on and Ben develops even further as a character throughout the series, Min’s involvement has increased. In an interview with PEOPLE exclusively, Min talked about his feelings towards this show and its impact on him. "This was my formative show [and] career,” he said. “It was my first big break, as they call it in Hollywood. To be with this cast on the show was life-changing and just so much fun.”

When Min looks back on the series’ early days, he mentioned that the first season is very dear to his heart. "I loved every season,” he confessed, “but there was clearly something about that first season which will just be in my head for all time due to the newness of it all.” The initial fan support for his character was a major factor in the writers deciding to give Ben a larger role in subsequent seasons, further solidifying Min’s place in the show.

For Min, The Umbrella Academy has not only been a career milestone but also an opportunity for growth and reminiscence. The series combines super hero drama with family conflicts making it an integral part of Min’s life since six years ago. As he gets ready to say goodbye to the show, the actor admitted this feeling of nostalgia. “This whole press tour is making me quite nostalgic about these six past years that we've spent together,” he said.

Min's actual cousin, Ashley Park, played Emily in Paris, which is why this Netflix moment means so much to him. In addition to being cast in the critically acclaimed Netflix show called Beef along with Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, these two actors have worked on stage together. The speaker Min hailed their partnership. “I love her to death, and I'm so glad we get to share this experience together,” he said. “It feels like this is a dream. It feels like we're living in a simulation, the fact that we're related and that we get to be on two great shows on Netflix.”

They have been able to provide support for each other as they navigate the difficulties of their profession. Throughout both of their careers, Min compliments Park’s unwaveringly supportive attitude even though they both face the public eye. Min noted that “We've been able to support each other through this process.” “As much as opportunities like this are amazing, they're weighty as well. It comes with a lot of responsibilities and a lot of pressure. We've been able to be a sounding board for each other through this process. I couldn't be more thrilled for her and just happy to share this experience.”

Min hopes that the final season of The Umbrella Academy will resonate with fans as the show concludes. He knows how difficult it can be to wrap up a series, both for its creators and its audience. “I want them to take away whatever they want to take away,” he said. “Some people watch our show just to laugh and escape. Some people watch our show because it reminds them of their dysfunctional families. Some people watch our show because they love superheroes and powers. I want you to get whatever you need from our show.”

He also thanked those who have been supporting the series right from the start; “For those who've been on the ride since the beginning, thank you so much.” Min added.“I hope we did justice to these characters, and the comic books, and the ending. Endings are never easy. They're never easy for us to swallow because change is hard. But I hope they stay with us until the end.”

