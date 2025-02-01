Justin Timberlake Turns 44: Here Are His Top 5 Movies You Can Stream

Justin Timberlake is not only an actor with remarkable abilities to portray a variety of roles on screen but also a man with a voice that can leave you mesmerized. Interestingly, the Friends with Benefits star has now turned 44, celebrating his birthday on January 31. We've got you covered with the top 5 movies starring Timberlake that you can stream right now.

Friends with Benefits

There’s no doubt that this movie is one of the best in Justin Timberlake ’s career. Timberlake stars as Dylan, an art director from Los Angeles, who meets Jamie, a New York-based executive recruiter. While Dylan lands a job at GQ magazine, the two begin spending time together and grow closer—in a rather unconventional way.

You can stream this movie on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The Social Network

Another iconic movie starring Justin Timberlake features him alongside Jesse Eisenberg. The film in question tells the story of Mark Zuckerberg and the creation of Facebook. In the movie, the What Goes Around...Comes Around singer plays Sean Parker, the co-founder of Napster and an early advisor to Facebook.

The film is available to stream on various platforms, including Netflix. You can also rent it on Amazon Prime.

Inside Llewyn Davis

Set in 1961 New York, this story follows folk singer Llewyn Davis, portrayed by the iconic Oscar Isaac. In this highly intriguing film, Justin Timberlake plays the character of Jim Berkey, sharing the screen with Adam Driver and John Goodman.

Advertisement

This 2013 movie can be streamed on Lionsgate Play.

Trolls

The animated blockbuster released in 2016 features Justin Timberlake as the voice of Branch. The movie also stars Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, and other talented actors.

This delightful film can be rented on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Trouble with the curve

This 2012 movie boasts an impressive cast, including Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams, and John Goodman. It follows the compelling and dramatic journey of a baseball scout, making for a deeply engaging film.

You can rent it on Amazon Prime.