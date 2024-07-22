'It's Really Jover': Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Mark Hamill And More Celebs React To Joe Biden Dropping Out Of Presidential Race

President Joe Biden stunned the nation on Sunday when he announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump. In an emotional statement, the 81-year-old President explained his reasoning and announced his support for Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Celebrities quickly shared their reactions on social media.

President Biden's announcement

President Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the race, prioritizing his current responsibilities. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," he wrote. "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

In his follow-up statement, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, stating that she is the best candidate to lead the Democratic Party in the upcoming election.

Celebrity reactions to President Biden's announcement

George Takei, best known for his role in Star Trek, praised Biden's decision on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote that he wishes to honor our president, Joe Biden. He has served our country admirably for decades; he is a decent, honorable man, an extremely successful president, and a patriot. He went on to say, "Now let us unite behind Kamala Harris and defeat Donald Trump in November."

Lil Nas X wrote on Biden's Instagram post, "Wow It's really over," capturing the sentiment of many.

Here are some other celebrity reactions:

John Legend took to Instagram, praising Biden's presidency and expressing his willingness to support Harris. He wrote that Joe Biden presided over the most significant first term of genuine progress in his lifetime. He expressed gratitude for the grace and patriotism he showed by choosing to step down for the sake of the country.

Former President Barack Obama commented on X, stating Biden's influence. "Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order."

Mark Hamill, known for his role in Star Wars, praised Biden. He stated that Joe Biden has accomplished more than any other president in our lifetime. He claimed that he restored honesty, dignity, and integrity to the office after four years of deception, crime, scandal, and chaos.

Barbra Streisand expressed gratitude for X. She wrote that Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant things during his four-year term. She stated that we should be grateful for his support of our democracy.

Not all reactions were completely positive. Cher expressed doubts about the Democrats' chances in the absence of Biden. She wrote that she is tortured in her heart because she does not believe the Democrats can win the presidency with "Pres Biden," "Joe" whom she has loved since they met in 2008. She stated that she campaigned for him and believed it was time to pass the baton.

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports posted a video on X criticizing Harris' nomination process. "There is no way Kamala would have been the nominee if Joe Biden dropped out before the Democratic Primary and had to run vs other candidates. The people who control Joe also control Kamala and just subverted democracy with pure election fraud and theft."

Cardi B expressed her excitement on X about the possibility of Harris becoming the Democratic nominee. "AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP F-KIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!!"

Ariana Grande showed her support by resharing Biden's endorsement of Harris on her Instagram Story, which included a link to register to vote.

Jamie Lee Curtis expressed her strong support for Biden's decision and Harris' nomination on Instagram. He stated unequivocally that he supports Joe Biden and his decision to step down, and that he fully endorses Kamala Harris. He stated that she is trustworthy and tested, that she is a strong advocate for women's rights and people of color, and that her message is one of hope and unity for America in this time of great national division.

