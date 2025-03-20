Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of S*x Trafficking While Facing Backlash for Ties to Tate Brothers

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Kanye West’s latest accusations against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, have sparked controversy, especially considering his recent associations. While West claimed that Kardashian is “pimping out” their children, sources close to Kim find this ironic due to his ties with the Tate brothers.

Kanye West posted a series of controversial messages on X, accusing Kim Kardashian of s*x trafficking their children. The claim stemmed from their daughter North’s involvement in an FKA Twigs song and her presence on TikTok.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that this issue had already been discussed in an emergency hearing last week. During the hearing, Kim abruptly ended North’s visit with Kanye after learning that Andrew and Tristan Tate were set to arrive. Kim reportedly did not want their daughter around them, given their legal troubles.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Romania in 2022 for allegedly running a criminal organization. Andrew Tate is also facing a r*pe charge in Romania, while both brothers are dealing with sexual assault lawsuits in the U.S. and the UK. However, they have not been convicted of any crimes.

Kanye’s association with the Tate brothers has raised concerns, especially given his accusations against Kim. Sources told TMZ that Kim does not want North or any of their children near the Tates or Sean Diddy Combs, who is also facing s*x trafficking allegations.

Another issue brought up during the mediation between Kim and Kanye was Ye’s controversial fashion choices. Sources pointed out the irony of him accusing Kim of exploiting their children while he publicly wears swastika-themed clothing.

Additionally, critics noted that West has been parading his wife, Bianca Censori, in revealing outfits, such as her nearly-n*de appearance at the Grammys. This has led some to question his stance on morality in the situation.

TMZ previously reported that Kim is now reviewing her legal options. She is considering asking a judge to remove Kanye’s joint legal custody over their four children.

Meanwhile, Kanye has suggested that he may also take legal action against Kim. His song, LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, which features their daughter North, was released over the weekend despite his earlier agreement not to publish it.

