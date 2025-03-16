Kanye West Seen Hanging Out With Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Amid Alleged Marriage Troubles; DEETS

Kanye West stepped out with an unidentified woman who looked like Bianca Censori and took fashion inspirations from Kim Kardashian. The rapper donned a black ensemble, while the lady chose a black turtleneck top, pants, and glasses.

To complete the look, the person tied her hair in a sleek bun and wore black sneakers. West and the lady were snapped strolling on the streets, weeks following the rumors of the rapper divorcing his wife, Bianca Censori.

The couple had been making headlines ever since they first got together. Oftentimes, the duo’s red carpet looks have turned heads, and Censori is often dressed in transparent or bizarre dresses.

The couple made the latest headlines on the Grammy red carpet, where the Australian native let go of her black fur coat and stripped down to a completely see-through dress in front of the cameras.

Also Read Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed for Divorce Amid Scandal and Controversy

Amid the ongoing divorce reports, a source close to the couple revealed that Censori had had enough of West’s stunts. They elaborated, “She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that.”

The insider added, “He’s saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus.”

The source also mentioned that West did not believe Censori’s walking out to be the end of the duo’s relationship. The rapper thought that the architect would return to him at some point in time, as she has done before.

Advertisement

In the recent conversations with the outlets, a source stated that West and Censori “have done a lot of talking this past week and they’re not ready to give up on each other.”

Following his split with Kim Kardashian, the rapper got married to Bianca Censori in 2022. West also shares four kids with his ex-wife.