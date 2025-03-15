Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Looks Aged and Bloated As He Appears Before Court Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations
The embattled rapper, facing serious federal charges, looked noticeably older with gray hair and a bloated figure, eyewitnesses report.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs made a courtroom appearance on Friday, with multiple reporters commenting on his noticeably aged and bloated appearance. The 55-year-old rapper, who remains in federal custody, sported gray hair and a gray beard as he pleaded not guilty to additional charges in his ongoing federal case.
Eyewitnesses, including The Post reporter Kyle Schnitzer and CBS New York’s Alice Gainer, observed that Combs appeared significantly older and heavier. Schnitzer described him as “puffy,” while Gainer noted his gray hair and beard. Law&Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner even likened his appearance to “Santa Claus,” surprising many journalists in attendance.
During the hearing, discussions centered on jury selection and key discovery items, including a controversial CNN tape allegedly showing Combs being violent toward his ex, Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura. Prosecutors claim the footage may have been destroyed.
Combs has been in federal custody since September 2024 following a months-long investigation into allegations that he hosted “Freak-Off” parties, where illegal sexual activity allegedly took place. His imprisonment at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn has been described as harsh, with reports of poor living conditions and inadequate food. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has stated that the food situation is particularly difficult for the rapper.
Despite reports of his visibly aging appearance, sources close to Combs insist that he remains “fit, healthy, and fully focused” on his defense. Insiders claim he has been working out regularly and staying active.
Combs, who has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty, faces a minimum of 15 years to life in prison if convicted. His trial is set to begin on May 5, where he will have the opportunity to fight for his freedom.