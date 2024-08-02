Taylor Swift and Kanye West May Compete on Billboard Charts Ahead of Awards Season and Rep TV's Expected Announcement

Even years after their public feud in 2009, Taylor Swift and Ye’s (formerly known as Kanye West) names cannot coexist, especially for their fans. While both the singer and the rapper have maintained distance through decades, their fans are now speculating a dramatic clash soon before the awards season arrives.

Can Swift’s much-awaited Reputation (Taylor’s Version), and Ye’s much-delayed Vultures 2 actually release at the same time? Let’s explore what the fans are speculating and why.

Taylor Swift and Ye might almost compete on Billboard charts

Taking to his Yeezy website, Ye recently revealed that Vultures 2 would release on August 2. However, he quickly took down the confirmation of the release date. Subsequently, influencer Saint Leon said that the Vultures sequel would probably be released in August.

But it cannot be hyped already since Ye's Vultures updates have disappointed followers so frequently that they are unsure if they should still hold out hope for the release. It is also probable that Ye is using this third announcement as a ruse to rekindle interest in the album, considering his past performance.

On the other hand, there have been enough hints, such as a recent trademark extension update, for fans to anticipate the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) soon. It is nearly unheard of for Swift to release an album and not peak at the top of the charts. With the recent release of her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, she smashed several records. She also made sure to remain at the top of the charts with the addition of the versions, which allowed people to accuse her of banning other artists, notably Billie Eilish.

Fans are aware that any confrontation would only result in turmoil, though. In particular, Swifties think that if the 34-year-old singer and songwriter released the album at the same time as Ye, it would easily topple Ye's Vultures 2 on the Billboard charts. However, none of the celebrities have announced the official dates of their album releases yet.

Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West feud

The feud traces back to 2009, when Ye publicly interrupted Swift during her acceptance speech at the VMAs. While the two seemed to have moved on eventually when Swift presented Ye with a lifetime achievement award at the 2015 MTV VMAs and gave a heartfelt speech, things did not turn out well following that.

In 2016, Ye released his album Famous, where he rapped “me and Taylor might still have sex” and stated that he “made that bitch famous.” Swift did not take it well and denied her awareness about “that bitch.” In a 2019 interview, Swift mentioned that he and his then wife, Kim Kardashian who also came out in his support, had not apologized for this yet.

