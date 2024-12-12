‘She Is Focused On Herself’: Royal Sources Spill Beans Over Kate Middleton’s Transformation Post Her Cancer Journey

Kate Middleton has gone through a transformation while battling a major disease. It has been a rough year for Wales’ since the Princess announced her cancer diagnosis in March and limited her public interactions in order to prioritize herself for her kids and husband.

A royal source close to Middleton revealed that the Princess had undergone a complete transformation during the health scare. An insider told People Magazine that Middleton is moving towards an emotionally confident version of herself. They said, “You can’t go through something like that and come out the other side unchanged.” The source further added, “She is a different person now.”

The Princess of Wales, apart from looking after her role duties, is also bound to think of her future as a Queen. Since the passing away of Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and his wife have been bound by the same responsibilities as King Charles and Camilla, too, who have been dealing with their health problems.

Further in their talks, the source claimed that Middleton is hopefully approaching the coming year, and with her chemotherapy session coming to an end, she will be more inclined towards her public duties.

Her top priorities, though, are herself, her three children, and Prince William. The insider mentioned, “She is focused on herself and her family right now, rightly.”

Ailsa Anderson, the former press secretary of Queen Elizabeth, revealed that while the princess has not completely recovered, "Each time we see her, she's looking better and better."

She added, "She is a member of the royal family but also a wife, mother, and daughter. Don't expect too much—she's a person going through something horrific."

Apart from Middleton, King Charles, too, has been battling cancer. While the type of disease has not been mentioned, the monarch announced going through a rough patch in February 2024.

