Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s BIG Fight Over Princess Charlotte Revealed in Bombshell Book; Find Out What Happened

Bombshell book by a royal expert, Tom Quinn, Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, alleges that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's 2018 bridesmaid dress dispute left both women in tears. Quinn recruits a former royal to reveal what went on behind the palace walls during Prince Harry's wedding.

Both Meghan and Kate allegedly got emotional in a row over Princess Charlotte's wedding dress, a royal staffer said. The argument apparently concerned the fit of the little princess's gown before Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding. Things escalated with both sides saying things they later regretted.

As per Newsweek, the royal staff said in the biography, "I can tell you that all the papers and commentators got this wrong; the truth is that, as with many of these spats between sisters, brothers or even sisters-in-law, both sides were really upset."

"The truth is that during the discussions about the bridesmaid's dress, Meghan said a few things she regretted and Kate said a few things she later regretted, but it was all in the heat of the moment. Both women were crying their eyes out!" they added.

Earlier accounts had indicated Kate was the one who was taken to tears. But Meghan denied that during her 2021 Oprah interview, asserting that she was the one who was upset. Prince Harry went on to corroborate her version during his memoir Spare, in support of Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex remembered Kate complaining that Charlotte's dress was too big, which led Meghan to offer to get it tailored right away. Tensions were still running high despite attempts to make it work.

The dressmaker who was involved, Ajay Mirpuri, went on to say that all the bridesmaid dresses needed last-minute alterations. However, he said that no disagreement occurred in his presence.

"They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren't fitting — it's nerve-wracking," Mirpuri told the Daily Mail in 2023.

"I feel for them all because you wouldn't want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress — and that's what they were. All six bridesmaids' dresses had to be fixed, and we did it," the luxury tailor added.

Other than the bridesmaid dress row, Quinn's book also mentions Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's remote relationship. Although they shared similar experiences as outsiders within the royal family, they supposedly never grew close with each other.

