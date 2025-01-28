Katy Perry Slams Real Estate Battle as 'Media Circus,' Defends Orlando Bloom’s Role in Heated Mansion Dispute

The legal battle between Katy Perry and the family of Carl Westcott over a Montecito mansion has intensified. In October, Westcott's family filed a subpoena, requesting testimony from Perry's husband, actor Orlando Bloom, in the damages phase of the trial set for February 25. The family alleges Bloom managed the property after the sale, a claim Perry’s legal team disputes.

Court documents obtained by DailyMail.com reveal Perry’s lawyers argued that involving Bloom is unnecessary and a publicity stunt. “The ulterior motive of the subpoena to Mr. Bloom is self-evident: Westcott wants to continue turning the case into a media circus,” Perry’s legal team stated.

Perry’s lawyers further asserted that Bloom has no relevant knowledge about the case, including the 2020 sales contract or damages claimed before Katy Perry took ownership.

They stated that expert testimony from contractors should be the focus. “Dragging Mr. Bloom into these proceedings is unwarranted,” they argued. Perry’s team requested the court quash the subpoena or exclude Orlando Bloom’s testimony.

They added, “It was one thing to seek testimony from Perry despite her limited knowledge of relevant facts; it is another to involve Mr. Bloom, who has no demonstrated knowledge of any relevant facts.”

The dispute began when Perry agreed to purchase Westcott’s 9,000-square-foot Montecito mansion for $11.25 million in 2020.

Advertisement

Days after signing the deal, Westcott, now 85 and battling Huntington’s disease, tried to back out, claiming he was under the influence of painkillers. A court later upheld the contract, and Perry was declared the legal owner in 2023.

Despite owning the property, Perry is pursuing $6 million in damages for repairs and lost rental income, a claim Westcott’s family contests. “The damages being sought are absolutely egregious,” said a family source.

Perry will face Westcott’s family in court during the damages trial. A family friend criticized her actions, stating, “It’s apparent she’s trying to squeeze every last dollar out of Carl’s family without empathy at the expense of an elderly man’s legacy.”

Westcott’s immediate family, including his sons Chart and Court Westcott, plans to attend the trial. They describe the ongoing legal battle as exhausting, especially during Westcott’s final days in hospice care.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jenna Dewan Opens Up About Her 'Fresh Start’ After Finalizing Divorce from Channing Tatum in 2024