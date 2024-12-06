Keira Knightley Details Her Financial Struggle During The Early Days Of Career; Says, ‘It’s Very Brutal…’

Keira Knightley detailed having financial struggles during the early days of her career. In conversation with The Los Angeles Times, the actress shared that she had difficulty protecting her privacy during the teenage days of her life as she stepped into the industry with one of the hit movies of Hollywood, Pirates of the Caribbean.

Following the fame she received from the Johnny Depp starrer, Knightley went on to appear in other popular films like Love Actually and Bend it Like Beckham.

Speaking of preparing herself for what was coming next, the actress revealed to be bound with a tight hand for money as she faced difficulty having financial stability.

While sitting down for an interview with the new portal, the actress shared, “It’s very brutal to have your privacy taken away in your teenage years, early 20s, and to be put under that scrutiny at a point when you are still growing.”

Knightley further added, “Having said that, I wouldn’t have the financial stability or the career that I do now without that period.”

Adding to her statements about struggles in monetary issues, the Pride and Prejudice star mentioned, “I had a five-year period between the age of 17 and 21-ish, and I’m never going to have that kind of success again. It totally set me up for life. Did it come at a cost? Yes, it did.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘It Was Creepy and Sweet’: Keira Knightley Recalls People Joking About The Famous Cue-Cards From Her Film Love Actually

The actress went on to detail that her fame came at a huge cost and claimed that if ever her kids would ever want to follow her footsteps, she would clearly stop them from doing so.

“But am I grateful for it? Yes. But then that’s life, isn’t it? Luckily, my kids are completely uninterested,” explained the actress. Knightley began her career at the age of 18, when she signed with the Pirates of the Caribbean. She went on to appear in the other two sequels of the Pirate movies too.

ALSO READ: Keira Knightley Reflects On Being ‘Stalked By Men’ During Early Years Of Career; Says ‘It Was A Very Violent…’