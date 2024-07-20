'I Didn't Have a Computer': Kevin Hart Talks About Buying THIS After Roommate Jason Segel Recommended It

During a recent episode of his Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, Kevin Hart shared a humorous anecdote about living with Jason Segel. Speaking with Judd Apatow, Hart recalled their time together while working on a pilot called North Hollywood in 2001.

Hart described how he would watch Segel daily, typing away on his large Mac computer and praising Final Draft software. Segel advised Hart that if he wanted to write, he needed to have a final draft. Despite not owning a computer at the time, Hart took Segel’s advice to heart and purchased the program anyway.

Hart told Apatow he "went out and bought" the program, even though he "didn't even have a f---ing computer" at the time.

Kevin Hart reveals hilarious tech blunder

The Next Level actor laughed as he recounted, "I had no place to put it. I spent $300-something on Final Draft, and I came home and was like, 'Jason, so I got it.' I asked, 'What do I do now? Do I set it up on your computer?'"

Excited about his purchase, Hart approached Segel to ask if he could use his computer. When Segel told him he needed his own machine, Hart ended up buying a Dell. Despite having no clue what he was doing, he started writing simply because everyone around him, including Segel and Seth Rogen, was doing it. Being in that creative environment early on, Hart naturally fell into the habit of writing, as it was the norm in his circle.

Jason Segel reminisces about Kevin Hart’s early dedication during their North Hollywood pilot days

Jason Segel shared a story on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about his time living with Kevin Hart during their work on the North Hollywood pilot. Segel described the period as a challenging and formative time, noting that neither of them had achieved much success yet. He recalled how having Hart stay in his one-bedroom apartment was a bit of a test, especially when it came to sharing everyday tasks like breakfast.

"It was a strange time," Segel said, reflecting on their experience working on the unaired pilot, which also featured Amy Poehler, January Jones, and Judge Reinhold. "We were all really young, and none of us had really had that much success yet."

Segel continued, "I just lived in a one-bedroom apartment, so all of a sudden, Kevin Hart was living with me. And he’d be like, 'Hey man, are you making breakfast? I'd like some too.' So then I'm making breakfast for Kevin Hart."

Despite the unusual situation, Segel was impressed by Hart's dedication. He remembered how, even when they went out to socialize, Hart would lock himself away to write. This level of commitment and work ethic left a strong impression on Segel, who believes that Hart's dedication was a key factor in his eventual success.

