Kevin Jonas Reveals He's Seeing Therapist Due to His Mental Health Struggles

Kevin Jonas opened up about his mental health struggles amid his career struggles. The musician talked about the post-show "blues" while in conversation with People Magazine, revealing that the constant adrenaline rush and being in action for over 100 shows in a tour can be brutal at times.

The Jonas Brothers band member went on to admit that he is seeing a therapist to cope with the brain fatigue.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Jonas revealed that he was burnt out and suffered fatigue on the flight home after performing at nearly 130 concerts in Europe.

Explaining further, the singer shared, "All the depression, blues—it's real, especially after a tour." He added, "After our last tour, we did over 100 and something shows — it was too many — and we ended in Europe. I got on my plane to come home after I believe 130 shows, and I got on my flight — which was delayed terribly, which is never fun."

Kevin Jonas felt burnt out on his way back home

Addressing his issues further, Jonas spoke about how his wife was concerned about him after he returned from his Europe tour.

The musician shared, "I took the first flight out from Poland to go through Munich to get home and [was] delayed for like seven hours, and then they had to make a random stop in Nova Scotia. So it literally took me like an extra 18 hours to get home, and I was already fatigued and burnt out by the time I got home."

The artist continued, "My wife was like, 'Something's wrong with you, are you okay?' I actually had to go start talking to a therapist about it, about how to process the highs and the lows. It's so jarring."

In the midst of the ongoing mental struggles, Kevin Jonas, along with his two brothers, completed the seventh world tour last fall and promoted their sixth studio album, The Album.

Kevin Jonas' plans to step into the Broadway Musical

In his talks further, Jonas also opened up about his brother Nick Jonas' Broadway debut while revealing that he would never step into one. He shared that, more than him, it is his younger brother who has to carry the emotions and the fatigue back home too, so as to be in character for a longer period of time.

Kevin explained, "[Nick] really has to live in this and I think he takes it home with him too, which is really hard if you know the show. It's emotional." He added, "Well, [Nick] leaves this theater — I think every single night — in a way, like, depressed and coming off of this emotional roller coaster. So, it's a lot to bear, and it's hard to take that with you."

He said that he can only imagine what would go into preparing for a Broadway role.

The Jonas Brothers will perform on the tour again for JONAS 20, once Nick is done with his Broadway shows.

