Kevin Jonas Feels ‘Really Special’ About His Wife’s Surprise For Him On Their Wedding Anniversary; Find Out

Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on December 19. Amidst marking the special day, the singer revealed to have received a surprise from his wife two years ago in their 13th year of marriage.

In conversation with People Magazine, the Jonas Brothers member shared that Danielle recreated their exact wedding dinner from a decade ago. He revealed that the couple also visited their wedding venue.

Jonas and Danielle tied the knot at Oheka Castle in Huntington in 2009. The boy band member shared that the TV personality made sure that even the menu of the wedding dinner was recreated.

Further speaking with the outlet, the musician elaborated, “Like two years ago, [for] our anniversary, Dani surprised me.” He added, “We had our entire wedding dinner—the same menu, same desserts, everything—at the castle. It was just us.” He went on to state, “It was really special.”

Moreover, adding to the statements, the Sucker crooner revealed that he remembers his special day to have turned into a “freak blizzard.” Recalling the moments, Jonas revealed, “We had a tent that almost collapsed on all of our guests.”

The singer went on to share that his wife would have freaked out over knowing the problems created on their wedding day. He said, “She would get nervous that people weren't going to show up.”

Meanwhile, Danielle, who later joined her husband for the interview, shared, “I was like, whatever's going to happen is going to happen; I was at that point.” She continued to say, “He was more of like a bridezilla.” Jonas quipped and said, “I wanted to throw a great party, which we did.”

Opening up on their latest anniversary celebrations, the couple shared that they took their dog to the vet and celebrated early while staying overnight in New York City.

In their 15 years of marriage, the duo shares two daughters. The Jonas family is preparing for the holiday season together. Sharing about the holiday traditions, Jonas revealed, “There's a pumpkin cookie that we grew up with my mom making and now Danielle makes them. My mom was like, 'Go ahead, just make [them],' because she makes them incredibly well. And then [a cookie] called an Italian Knot. It's kind of like a white cookie with the glaze on it. That's the best.”

Kevin Jonas and his wife will join Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas for the celebrations.

