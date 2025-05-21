What Is Kevin Jonas' Real Name? The Jonas Brothers Member Leaves Internet SHOOK With Surprising Revelation

Kevin Jonas recently surprised his die-hard fans with a revelation that many might have missed despite following the Jonas Brothers closely. The oldest member of the band shared that Kevin Jonas isn’t actually his real name.

This surprising fact came out through a viral TikTok trend where users share fun facts about themselves. Taking part in this, Kevin Jonas revealed that his full name is Paul Kevin Jonas Jr. The video was set to the tune of Chris Brown and Usher’s “New Flame.”

In the video, the singer points to text that reads, “My first name’s not Kevin.” He also captioned the clip, uploaded on May 20, with, “Should I change my handle to PaulJonas?”

The fans had fun responding—one asked, “Do people in your life call you Paul? I’m so stressed,” while another commented, “Paul Jonas??? I feel like I’ve been catfished all my life.”

Sharing the big revelation, the Jonas Brothers' official TikTok account joined in, featuring Joe and Nick Jonas, and captioned the footage “Breaking news.”

In an interview, Kevin Jonas—now known as Paul Kevin Jonas Jr.—revealed that the band will be hitting the road for their upcoming 20th anniversary tour.

"We're going on tour in August anyway, so I'm gonna be a little busy,” the Claim to Fame host said.

Highlighting the tour, Kevin expressed how special it is to still perform with his brothers as part of the band, calling the opportunity more than just a celebration and sharing his excitement for what’s ahead.

