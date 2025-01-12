Kiddy Kapers Star Rory Sykes Passes Away At 32 After Devastating Wildfires Took Over His Malibu Home
Rory Sykes, popularly known for his role in Kiddy Kapers, passed away at 32 in the Los Angeles wildfires. Scroll down to read the details.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Former child star Rory Sykes passed away in the devastating wildfires that have engulfed Los Angeles since last Tuesday. The TV actor’s mother, Shelley Sykes, confirmed the unfortunate news on social media, wherein she revealed that the actor was present in their Malibu cottage when it caught fire.
The host of Kiddy Kapers further revealed that she couldn’t put out the fire in the cinders on the roof. The actress also mentioned that the reason behind being unsuccessful in putting out the fire was because the water was shut off in the affected areas.
In a statement shared on her social media platform, Shelley Sykes wrote, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son, @Rorysykes, to the Malibu fires yesterday.” She further added, “I’m totally heartbroken.”
ALSO READ: Why Did Niecy Nash Get Emotional While Talking About L.A. Wildfires? Find Out
Further in the statement, the actress shared that Rory had been blind since childhood due to cerebral palsy and had difficulty walking. But with the help of surgeries and therapies, he was much better.
Sykes went on to call 9-1-1 for help, and after failing to reach them, she called for the fire department’s help. By the time she returned to look for her son, he had passed away.
The fire department revealed to Sykes that the death took place due to Rory inhaling carbon monoxide gas. The former child actor was 32 when he passed away.
ALSO READ: ‘Wow That Was Fast’: Mark Wahlberg Shares Adorable Pictures Of His Daughter Grace As She Turns 15; See Here