The King: Eternal Monarch fans lose it when Kim Go Eun mentions IU in the Lee Min Ho starrer

The King: Eternal Monarch premiered its fifth and sixth episode on Friday and Saturday. While fans couldn't stop talking about Lee Min-Ho and Kim Go-Eun's kiss, the reference of singer IU left fans in splits.

The King: Eternal Monarch released its 5th and 6th episodes over the weekend. The two episodes unfolded several subplots. This included Jung Tae Eul riding her way into Lee Gon's universe on the white horse, roaming around the streets of Seoul in the Kingdom of Corea, a war between Corea and Japan, a glimpse at Lee Rim's plans and the romance between Gon and Tae Eul finally blooming. While there are several talking points, Twitter managed to point a reference and lost their minds over it.

One of the many twists on the series included Tae Eul meeting Prime Minister Goo Seo‑ryung in Seoul when Gon comes to his guest's rescue. Before the two women could cross paths, the King introduces the prime minister to Tae Eul. As part of the introduction, Gon informs her that he meets the PM every Friday. To which, Tae Eul responds, "Is she IU", referring to the famous K-Pop star.

The reference left fans laughing. Several users shared screenshots of the moment on Twitter and reacted to the reference. Check out a few reactions below:

Omg IU mention on "The King Eternal Monarch".. pic.twitter.com/7NrYv0IYph — IUxSugaxJKxBTS⁸ (OT⁸) (@leegeum16) May 1, 2020

is she IU?

– the king: eternal monarch pic.twitter.com/JY5VtH2WWn — kdrama scenes (@kdramabest) May 2, 2020

Apart from that, people couldn't stop talking about Lee Min-Ho's kiss with Kim Go-Eun. Check out a few reactions below:

The 1st kiss of #LeeEulCouple Am I the only one who thinks this 1st kiss is funny? It wasn’t romantic as 1st kiss is rarely romantic. Perhaps Lee Gon is in love but not Jung Tae Eul. Just look at her face/reaction #김고은 #KimGoEun#TheKingEternalMonarch#LeeMinHo #이민호 pic.twitter.com/3BfXjCLFcG — StayHome DudukRumah (@cpjing8888) May 1, 2020

GUYS THEY JUST KISSED FOR REAL!!!!!!! LEEGON KISSED TAEEUL FOR THE 1ST TIME!!!!!!! IM SCREAMINGGGGGGGGG #TheKingEternalMonarch #leeminho #kimgoeun pic.twitter.com/LdRqEcJies — The King LMH (@minozlmho) May 1, 2020

episode 5 of the king eternal monarch and omg that unexpected kiss scene asdfghjkl — trang⁷ (@isomehowloveBTS) May 1, 2020

The sixth episode ended with a tease that Tae Eul's friend detective Kang Shin-Jae is Lee Rim's next target. The villain was seen visiting the coffee shop situated near Tae Eul's home. While his intentions were revealed, fans also saw Tae Eul and Lee Gon reunite before the episode ended. What did you think of both the episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch: Are these the reasons why Lee Min Ho starrer is witnessing low TV ratings?

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×