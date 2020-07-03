The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho looks like he's posing for a K drama poster in latest photos

Lee Min Ho has kept fans busy ahead of the weekend. The King: Eternal Monarch star shared photos from his walk/run. Check out the photos below.

After thanking fans on his birthday, June 22, Lee Min Ho had been MIA on social media. The actor recently wrapped the SBS drama The King: Eternal Monarch. As fans await the announcement of his project, the actor made an appearance on July 2 on Instagram to share a video. Lee Min Ho was seen taking a stroll in a dimply lit street while admiring the beautifully lit skylines. The actor did not make an appearance in the video but fans did spot his shadow.

Now, the actor decided to give fans a treat by sharing three photos on his social media account, presumably from the same night he was out. The monochrome photos hide the actor's handsome face behind a black mask - because masks are important, learn from our Pyeha - but posed for a few pictures. In the first picture turned out to be hazy but a good picture of Lee Min Ho.

The second picture looked like a poster of a series surrounding a lonely boy, introspecting in the deserted street. The third sees Lee Min Ho distracted by his phone. Check out the photos below:

Just yesterday, Lee Min Ho shared a video from his outing. He shared the video with the Dancing Universe song in the background. While fans were excited to see him out and about, they also flooded the video's comments section with birthday wishes for his The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Kim Go Eun. For the unversed, since the series, fans have been shipping the two together.

