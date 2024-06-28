Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Pic With Son Rocky And Husband Travis Barker; See HERE

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker shared a new Instagram photo. This was done recently with their 8-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen. This insight into their lives displays their joy as new parents. It also reflects the deep closeness between their mixed family.

Kourtney and Travis appreciate these real family moments, expressing their excitement with the world as they embark on the adventure of motherhood together.

Kourtney Kardashian shares updates on family and Travis Barker's tour

Alabama, 18, wrote, "My favorite people 🫶," across the picture. In the photo, 45-year-old Kardashian pursed her lips and held her son in a black sweatshirt, while 48-year-old Travis sat next to them, his hood up.

Alabama previously posted a picture from a private jet on her Instagram Stories along with a location stamp in Houston, Texas. The couple looked to be traveling in a car in the picture.

On Monday, June 24, Kourtney shared a video of herself on Instagram with her husband Travis, who is presently touring with his band Blink-182. Her video description said "peace and loud." Scenes from a hotel room with an ocean view and a beach were included in the film.

Blink-182 recently performed in Orlando, Miami, and San Antonio, with a show scheduled for June 25 in Fort Worth. Travis also has a 20-year-old son, Landon, and a 25-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

In November, Kourtney and Travis welcomed their baby child, Rocky. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE at the time, Kourtney was ecstatic when her kid arrived. However, as her pregnancy approached its end, she had difficulties. She is overjoyed and delighted to finally be able to hug her little child in her arms.

Kourtney’s recent experience

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney spoke up about a terrifying encounter. This took place just weeks before giving birth. She revealed in a confessional that she had emergency fetal surgery. This followed a harrowing scare a few months ago.

Kourtney Kardashian boldly described the terrifying experience her newborn baby Rocky experienced in a recent episode of The Kardashians. It was discovered that Rocky's lung fluid buildup necessitated immediate fetal surgery. Kardashian recounted the crucial incident, saying, "Baby Rocky had to undergo fetal surgery because of fluid in his lung."

"It's incredibly rare for this to be the issue he faced, but we were both incredibly lucky and fortunate that we caught it when we did," she continued, elaborating on the rarity and severity of the ailment. She said, "I am deeply thankful to God for the skilled medical team who performed the procedure," with a sense of thankfulness that was evident. I can't put into words how grateful I am."

Throughout the episode, Kardashian's vulnerability and strength were on full display as she faced the challenges of her son's health scare with resilience and unwavering faith in his recovery. The woman described how, after viewing a documentary about the influence of thoughts on health, her beliefs began to change.

