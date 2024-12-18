Kristin Cavallari Recounts Creepy Encounter with Burglar in Her Bedroom: 'I Woke Up to a Man Crawling...'

Kristin Cavallari shocked many when she revealed the terrifying situation she faced when an intruder entered her house in the Bahamas during a family trip in 2020. At the time, she was staying with her kids and ex-husband, Jay Cutler.

Cavallari opened up about the incident on her podcast, Let’s Be Honest, explaining that her children—Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor—are still unaware of what happened. The reality star revealed that during their stay, the HVAC unit broke and needed repairs. She also mentioned that she had jewelry from her brand, Uncommon James, stored in her closet at the time.

Cavallari shared, “That night, I had [my son] Cam in the bed with me. Cam and I were sleeping,” adding, “And I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor.”

She admitted to being “so out of it” because she had just woken up. She recalled saying, “What the f**k are you doing?” After that, the intruder stood up and ran out the door. Reflecting on the situation, she described the man: “He had a ski mask on, full black arms, black pants—the full thing. And I went, ‘Oh, f**k.’”

The Hills alum recalled not yelling during the incident, as her son, who was 9 years old at the time, was sleeping next to her. She explained on her podcast that she didn’t scream, even though most people think that’s the natural reaction in such moments. Instead, she said, “Your instincts just kick in.”

Cavallari described feeling like she was in Mission Impossible. She shared that after waking her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, she initially felt tense, but the terror set in shortly after. It was then that she began shaking as she fully processed what had happened.

The podcast host explained that, up until that point, she hadn’t been frightened and had remained “very calm,” adding, “You’re just running off of instinct.” Cavallari revealed that the intruder took all the money they had in a backpack. However, they eventually got it back after discovering the identity of the individual—it turned out to be the “HVAC guy.”

Cavallari acknowledged that this incident would scare her children and revealed that she doesn’t plan to tell them about it until they are adults. She explained that she believes some things are better left unsaid to children, as they don’t need to know everything.

