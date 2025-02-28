Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship is 'Serious' Says Source; Know What They Said About Romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s romance continues to grow stronger. A source tells Entertainment Tonight that the couple is “very in love” and that their relationship is “serious.” The couple, who have been linked since April 2023, have been spotted together at various events, including award shows and date nights.

A source close to Jenner also tells PEOPLE that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Dune actor are “just a great couple” and that “everyone loves them together.” The source adds, “He’s close with her family, and she’s close with his family. It’s very serious, but also a fun relationship.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have attended several high-profile events together. They made their first public appearance at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023. Shortly after, they were seen together at New York Fashion Week and the US Open.

The couple has since attended major events, including the WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards in November 2023 and the Golden Globes in January 2024.

Jenner attended the 82nd Golden Globes to support Chalamet, who was nominated for his role in A Complete Unknown. Although she skipped the red carpet, she sat at his table inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Advertisement

A source tells Page Six, “It was really important [to Chalamet] that Kylie be there by his side during one of the most meaningful moments of his life.”

Despite their busy schedules, Jenner and Chalamet have found a way to balance work and quality time together, according to a source from PEOPLE.

Chalamet is currently filming Marty Supreme in New York City, while Jenner remains based in Los Angeles. However, they still manage to spend time together. In mid-August 2024, Chalamet joined Jenner for a trip to the Bahamas to celebrate her 27th birthday.

Although the couple has not publicly commented on their relationship, their frequent outings and strong bond continue to draw attention.