LA Wildfires: Here's How Much This Hollywood Neighborhood Lost In US History's Costliest Disaster

As the Los Angeles wildfire ravages, properties are facing threats with the area already starting to become the one with heavy loss. As per BBC, the current catastrophe is on track to become one of the costliest in US history.

Per the outlet, at present the losses are expected to be more than $135 billion. According to a private forecaster, AccuWeather, as per their preliminary estimate reports, the area has expectedly faced losses between $135 billion and $150 billion.

Similarly, some major insurance companies are also preparing themselves for a gigantic hit. These firms, including Morningstar and JP Morgan, which are forecasting insured losses of over $8 billion.

Meanwhile, the fire authority of LA has mentioned that more than 5,300 structures have already been destroyed due to the blaze by the Palisades. Moreover, over 5,000 structures have also been affected by the Eaton wildfire.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter stated to the outlet, "These fast-moving, wind-driven infernos have created one of the costliest wildfire disasters in modern US history."

It is crucial to know that the fire that broke out in 2018 in northern California near the town of Paradise is at present one of the highest insured disasters that cost around $12.5 billion as per the insurance giant Aon.

Talking about the old catastrophe, the one which is referred to as the Camp Fire, killed around 85 people while also displacing more than 50,000.

According to Porter, the current situation could have long-term consequences when it comes to the health and tourism of the region.

