Lady In The Lake Episode 7 Recap: Maddie Schwartz Discovers Shocking Truth About Cleo

Lady in the Lake is a new TV series starring Natalie Portman in her first leading TV role. Based on Laura Lippman’s 2019 novel, this murder mystery series combines themes of race and social status with a noir style and surprising twists. Here's how the series concluded.

The show starts with Cleo Johnson, played by Moses Ingram, who is a mother, model, and bartender. She leaves her political ambitions to work for a mysterious club owner named Shell Gordon. Her murder, which is shown in the opening scenes, sparks the investigation by Maddie Schwartz (Portman), an amateur journalist who leaves her dull life as a housewife to work at the Baltimore Star newspaper.

In the first episodes, Maddie dives into Cleo’s murder case, which includes uncovering Stephan’s escape from prison and examining Cleo’s past. Episode 5 shows Maddie deep into the investigation and dealing with her own trauma. By Episode 6, significant twists are revealed as Maddie, recovering from a stab wound, learns crucial details about Cleo’s death.

Flashbacks in Episode 6 show Maddie and Alan, Cleo’s ex, at a party years earlier. They get close, and it’s suggested that Alan might be Seth’s real father, even though Maddie is married to Milton. Seth resembles Alan, hinting at a past affair between Maddie and Alan. Alan also reveals his father had relationships with other women, adding complexity to Maddie’s story.

Stephan is cleared of Cleo’s murder but remains guilty of other crimes. It’s revealed that Stephan’s mother, not Stephan, killed Tessie Durst and dumped her body in the lake. The investigation then shifts to other suspects, including Cleo’s husband, Slappy, who becomes a scapegoat after his outburst at Cleo’s funeral.

Meanwhile, Shell confronts Reggie about Cleo’s knowledge of a rigged lottery. Reggie insists he’s honest but loses trust from Shell. It’s then revealed that Cleo is actually alive and has been hiding to escape with lottery money. Maddie, who had been dreaming about Cleo, discovers the real Cleo in her hospital room, showing that Cleo faked her death.

The series ends with many questions still unanswered, leaving viewers shocked by the revelations about Cleo’s true fate.

