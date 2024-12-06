Learn When HBO’s Harry Potter Series Will Begin With Its Filming As Over 30,000 Kids Audition For The Wizarding Tale

The Harry Potter series by HBO has recently received a tentative filming schedule. As per Warner Bros. Discovery, the series will begin with its shooting at Leavesden this summer.

For those unfamiliar, the location happens to be the same where the Harry Potter film series was filmed.

Moreover, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod revealed that around 32,000 kids had auditioned for the lead roles.

Talking during a presentation at Warner Bros. Discovery’s headquarters in London on December 5, the director stated that the team is at present reviewing 500 to a thousand tapes of the audition every day, having an intention of watching every single tape with scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Mylod has even stated that although the production has not made any final decisions yet, the next step for them would be to hold a “workshop with some of our shortlisted candidates.”

Per Mylod, the workshop will be held in the month of January. With that, Gardiner and Mylod have even mentioned that they would bring forth a correct canonical age of the characters from the story in the series.

As per reports, the actor playing Severus Snape would be in his 30s, while the one portraying James and Lily Potter will be younger, as they were killed at the young age of 21.

Meanwhile, Mylod also teased that for the adult characters, he will be aiming for “brilliant theater actors in the U.K.,” however, the young ones would be all newcomers.

Advertisement

Gardiner then added during the presentation that as the series is set to air for over a decade, she would be digging deep into the character arcs and exploring Hogwarts more.

For the series, Gardiner would also focus more on the lives of Hogwarts’s staff. Interestingly, even Mark Mylod added that the intention is not to “undo what was done so brilliantly” in the movies but to simply take it a step ahead.

Talking about the set, he then added that they won't be messing up the Great Hall but expanding Hogwarts’s architecture a bit more.

HBO’s Harry Potter series was officially announced in April 2023.

ALSO READ: Ralph Fiennes Agrees Over THIS Actor Playing Voldemort In Harry Potter HBO Series