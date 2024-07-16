Lenny Kravitz Holds Concert Midway To Attend FaceTime Call From His Friend Denzel Washington; WATCH Here

Lenny Kravitz has got his priorities straight. The 60-year-old singer stopped his concert midway in order to attend a Facetime call from his friend, Denzel Washington. Kravitz performed his Blue Electric Light tour when the phone rang. Informing the audience about the call, the musician said, "I'm sorry, my big brother just called me up on the phone to say hi.” Meanwhile, the crowd cheered for Kravitz as well as Washington during the ongoing concert.

To avoid confusion amongst the audience, the Fly Away singer showed his phone to the camera, and the crowd was satisfied with the person the singer was talking to.

Conversations between Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washinton

Both the TK421 crooner and the actor indulged in a fun conversation with each other while the fans went gaga with their screams. After picking up the call, Kravitz said, "Y'all know Denzel Washington.” The duo posed for a picture near the camera before hanging up. The singer said, "Alright, brother, I love you; I'll call you later,” before putting his phone down.

The Gladiator II actor also joined the musician for his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Paying tribute to the Human singer, Washington said, "He's more than a friend; he's more than a brother; we're twins. We just don't look alike.” He added, "God has blessed him with an unbelievable talent but, even more so, an unbelievable heart."

The singer shared a video of his phone call with the actor on his Instagram account and captioned, “When your brother calls, and you’re in the middle of a show.”

Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washinton’s old friendship

Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washington have shared a close bond of friendship for the past 30 years. Speaking of their bond in the past years, Kravitz claimed, “Denzel, I have to say, I’ve been doing this for a year, and we’ve never had a speaker refer to sexual relations with the honoree. That usually happens after the ceremony, but we won’t go there.”

At Kravitz's Walk of Frames ceremony, the actor joked that he had even slept with the singer. Further in his speech for his friend, Denzel Washinton shared, “I love Lenny Kravitz like I’ve loved no other brother in my life. Less is more, Leonard Albert Kravitz.”

The actor is set to appear in the new Gladiator movie, which will hit theaters on November 15, 2024.

