'It's In The Bag': Liam Gallagher Hints At Oasis Reunion and New Album Ahead Of 2025 Tour

Liam Gallagher has teased a possible new Oasis album following the announcement of the Reunion Tour. He and his brother Noel have confirmed that they have finished making the new album.

The Gallagher brothers had announced plans for a 2025 reunion for their iconic Brit-pop group, Oasis. This further fueled rumors of a possible new music by the group considering the fact that they will have reunited after so long.

A fan on X (formerly, Twitter) posed a question about the truth behind the rumors that Liam and Noel Gallagher intend to prepare an album with the tour plans and the answer was revealed on September 6.

According to Noel's answer, the album is finished. Noel Gallagher replied to the fan, saying, "It’s in the bag, mate f— the air." He also responded to a following up question where he made it clear that the new album is not just a dream son but a real one. He even used one word to refer to the album, “TURDOS”.

This is, however, not the first time a Gallagher brother has dropped comments implying that the dup may be going back into the studio. Earlier this year, Liam hinted on X that this new project was in the works. This suggestion came around the same time as Noel Gallagher’s declaration that he would no longer go through with his plans for a solo acoustic album but will focus on a much heavier rock project.

In October 2008, the band’s fourth and final studio album, Dig Out Your Soul, was published. It performed relatively well on the charts, occupying the fifth position in the Billboard 200. However, ever since, there has been a dry spell in terms of new music from the band, which fans have been craving for some time.

On August 27th, Oasis confirmed their tour dates starting in 2025. The tour will see them perform in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin. These events will be the only concerts the band will perform within Europe for that year. Also, the Gallagher brothers have mentioned even bigger plans for later in-the-year international reunion tours, meaning their reunion concert plan extends beyond Europe to other continents.

Even though the music was highly successful and every fan knew every song of the band, Oasis officially stopped making music after 2009. The turbulent breaking up of the band was attributed to a fight between Noel and Liam Gallagher in U.K. tabloids.

