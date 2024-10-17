Liam Payne Death: Former One Direction Star Sang THIS Justin Bieber Hit In Final Stage Performance Before Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne’s sudden passing is surely not easy for his fans globally. The singer wowed us with his talent from the beginning of his career until his final stage performance in 2022, singing Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself cover.

According to Rolling Stone, Payne performed the stripped-back set of Bieber's track, which is featured in his 2015 released album, Purpose. The late musician sang the song at a private venue in London.

This was a significant moment because this took us back in time and reminded us how two successful albums, Purpose by Bieber and Made In The A.M. by One Direction, were released on the same day. This led to debates online among fans about which record was better.

In 2019, the Strip That Down vocalist shared with Mirror Online that he and Bieber discussed and squashed any rivalry. He shared about the conversation they had once in the What Do You Mean singer’s trailer. Payne said to him that he was all “good” and he did not need to do anything, then they had a long discussion and Payne said that Bieber was a “really nice kid.”

However, once Bieber also praised the band’s song, Diana, and shared words of appreciation on X (Previously known as Twitter) saying, “That new One Direction song Diana is well written. Well done boys."

In 2022, the Hips Don't Lie singer conversed with Logan Paul and said that when he talked with Bieber in his trailer, he always felt for him because he had difficulties with stardom on his own, while the late singer was able to rely on his group members for support in that department.

Many people around the world are grieving Payne’s loss because he and the One Direction band have been a significant part of people’s childhoods as it had greatly impacted those individuals.

Payne passes away on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. He was found outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to authorities he fell from the third-floor balcony, per Reuters’s report.

