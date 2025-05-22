Oscar Winner Kieran Culkin Picks Next Role as The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping's Caesar Flickerman, See New Cast List

Kieran Culkin has joined The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as Caesar Flickerman, the flamboyant host of Panem’s Hunger Games. The role was originally played by Stanley Tucci in the first four Hunger Games films. Lionsgate confirmed the casting and praised Culkin’s unique talent.

“Kieran’s scene-stealing presence and undeniable charm are perfect for Caesar Flickerman, the sickeningly watchable host of Panem’s darkest spectacle,” said Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

The upcoming film features a star-studded cast, including Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy and Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird. Mckenna Grace will play Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons will portray Plutarch Heavensbee, and Maya Hawke joins as Wiress, as per Variety.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays Beetee, Lili Taylor is Mags, and Ben Wang plays Wyatt Callow. Elle Fanning takes on the role of Effie Trinket, and Ralph Fiennes will portray President Snow. Molly McCann and Iona Bell will also appear as Louella and her Capitol-assigned lookalike, Lou Lou.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins’ latest novel, which takes place 24 years before the original series. The story follows a young Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. Woody Harrelson originally played the character in the earlier films.

Director Francis Lawrence returns to helm the film, working from a screenplay by Billy Ray. The movie will be produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, with Cameron MacConomy as executive producer.

The film is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026. Culkin joins the franchise during a high point in his career. He recently won an Oscar for his role in A Real Pain and previously won an Emmy for his performance in HBO’s Succession.

He is currently starring in a sold-out Broadway run of Glengarry Glen Ross. “A host like Caesar transforms brutality into entertainment, and an actor as layered as Kieran makes sure we don’t look away,” said producer Nina Jacobson.

