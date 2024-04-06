Lisa Ann Walter Opens Up About Dating Life in Her 60s; Here's What She Had to Say

At 62, The Parent Trap actress Lisa Ann Walter faces challenges in finding a lasting relationship. She acknowledges the unpredictability of love and recognizes that as you age, the idea of shaping your life becomes less of a priority.

Lisa divorced her first husband, Sam Braun, in 1999 after he revealed he was bisexual. They have two children together, Jordan, 36, and Delia, 32. Despite the split, they maintain a strong friendship and spend two nights a week watching 90 Day Fiancé together.

Lisa Ann Walter’s second marriage ends amid strife

Lisa’s second marriage, to the father of her 23-year-old twin sons Simon and Spencer, ended on a bitter note due to infidelity.

“He cheated. It was tough,” she reveals. “That experience shattered me and made it hard to trust again. I struggled with depression for a while. It took time to heal and regain my appetite for life. But eventually, I did bounce back,” Lisa added.

Despite past challenges, Lisa remains romantic and open to love. While unsure about marriage, she's willing to embrace the right connection.

"People have various reasons for not marrying again," says the author of The Best Thing About My Ass Is That It's Behind Me. "Younger women are redefining relationships on their own terms, unconstrained by tradition," she adds.

In a partner, Lisa values intelligence above all else. "He needs to understand my humour," the comedian insists, adding, "I've got the laughter covered."

Lisa appreciated a man who challenged her and pursued his own passions. As for compatibility, she jokes, “As long as he enjoys my cooking, we're golden.”

Lisa Ann Walter's future beau must adore dogs like her pup Buster

“After Ellie passed from cancer, I've been more forgiving with Buster," Lisa Ann Walter explains. "He's always been a good boy, and now he's started jumping on the bed to sleep with me, something he never did before. But now, I'm okay with it."

The much-appreciated The Parent Trap actress anticipates a potential long-term challenge when considering bringing someone into her bed. She reflects, “With the dog thinking it's okay to jump up, it might be tricky.” However, she clarifies, “I'll always prioritize the person, of course.”

Lisa Ann Walter’s show returns on ABC

Abbott Elementary, created by Quinta Brunson, portrays the daily lives of teachers at a fictional Philadelphia public school. Season 3 is expected to introduce more challenges for its characters. The mockumentary-style sitcom has been successful, earning four Emmys, including Quinta Brunson's win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 75th annual Emmy Awards in January. In this third instalment, Lisa Ann Walter is playing the role of Melissa Schemmenti, which is going to be aired on ABC, on April 10th 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.

