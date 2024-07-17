Lisa Kudrow Recalls When Sandra Bullock Accidentally Called Her Phoebe: ‘What Did I Just Do?'

People still address Lisa Kudrow as Pheobe, including A-list celebs!

The Time Bandits actress rose to fame with the hit, iconic sitcom Friends, in which she played idiosyncratic yet lovable Phoebe Buffay. Although it's been 20 years since the last season aired, the character is still etched into the minds of die-hard fans—Sandra Bullock being one of them!

Sandra Bullock called Lisa Kudrow Phoebe by mistake

On Tuesday, July 16, Kudrow, 59, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her upcoming ApppleTV+ show, Time Bandits. When guest host Anthony Anderson asked about being recognized as Phoebe, the actress shared a funny anecdote. “Oh my God! I just love this,” she exclaimed.

She recalled being at a big celebrity party and chatting with Sandra Bullock. The Bird Box actress “was like, ‘Well I guess you’ll just have to talk to yourself, Phoebe, about something,’ and she called me Phoebe!” Kudrow recalled.

The Friends actress added that Bullock caught herself and realized her mistake. “She went, ‘What did I just do?’” Kudrow revealed with a laugh.

Anderson—who has also appeared in a long-running TV show, Blackish—asked the actress about her first week post-wrapping the final season of Friends in 2004. Kudrow revealed that her husband and son recently reminded her of a forgotten memory. “Apparently, I was crying in the kitchen,” she added.

Her son, who was five at the time, had the cutest response to her mother crying. “he wanted to know why I was crying. And my husband said, ‘Well, she’s sad because Friends is done,’ and he said, ‘But she can see her friends, she can just call them.’” Kudrow recalled.

Kudrow reveals her son’s reaction after watching Friends

The Comeback actress’s son may have been too young when she was filming Friends and was oblivious to the show’s cultural impact. But caught up when he was grown enough to understand.

In 2022, the actress appeared on Late Night With Seth Myers, where she revealed her son Julian Murray Stern’s reaction to Friends. Julian watched the sitcom that features his mother when he was sick with COVID-19, and to Kudrow’s surprise, he liked it.

"He called me up and said, 'So I just watched the first two episodes. It's really good, Mom,' " she revealed. The Space Force actress also recalled tearing up over her son’s approval because she never thought anyone in her family would like it.

"He said, 'It's actually really funny. I mean, the guys are so funny.' ” Kudrow joked that she was not pleased with that statement. “Never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, 'F--- you!' I mean, I thought it, I didn't say it," she said with a laugh. But Julian caught himself and praised his mom for being equally funny on the show!

Kudrow's upcoming show, Time Bandits, will premiere on July 24 on the Apple TV+