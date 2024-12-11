Lisa Vanderpump Talks About New Cast Of Vanderpump Rules; Says ‘When You Put…’

The audience of The Vanderpump Rules must be excited to witness what the new cast is bringing forth on television. It appears that Lisa Vanderpump is getting all ready to make it more exciting. She talked about the show's new cast during a recent event.

While chatting with People magazine at the opening of her brand new Las Vegas restaurant Pinky’s by Vanderpump on December 6, Friday, Lisa talked about the “refreshing” change in the show will bring.

She told the outlet that she always says to “expect the unexpected” when one talks about The Vanderpump Rules for sure. Lisa further shared, “When you put a group of young people together and there's this nucleus — the restaurant — so they basically have to work together. It's always fractious, it's always complicated.”

For the unversed, Bravo has decided to launch the upcoming season, which will be season 12 of the reality show with an entirely new cast, replacing the OG cast.

Lisa continued that she thinks we are returning to the “grassroots” and a different set of individuals is sort of “new and refreshing.”

The owner of Pinky’s restaurant told the outlet that they have laid out the last 11 years and she was not lessening the importance of how successful they have been and how incredible they were as reality stars as they came into it “really green” and that they sort of ran with it. Lisa added, “So we'll see. But I try not to ever disappoint.”

During the event, show’s Tom Schwarts and Peter Madrigal were also present to celebrate the opening of the newest restaurant, per People magazine.

While conversing with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa told the publication that she had already selected the new faces. However, she also noted that there was always room for individuals because it’s West Hollywood and that it’s always people coming through the door and asking if they can have a job. She also added that she knows that their main goal is not just being served but more to be on the reality show.

