Lizzo Shows Off Her Dance Moves in New Twitch Video Following Her Weight Loss Journey; See Here

Lizzo shared a new Twitch video where the musician showed off her twerking skills following her dramatic weight loss journey. The singer donned a black top and denim jeans as she filmed the clip. The artist posted the video on Thursday, and as one of the commentators in the live stream complimented the singer, she stood up from the chair and revealed her complete outfit.

Alongside opting for the basics, Lizzo donned a huge cross pendant and a chain to complete her look. While flaunting her dance moves, the musician also said, “You already know I’m in that Yitty,” promoting her shapewear brand, Yitty.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the singer celebrated her body weight loss; as previously, the musician shared a carousel post on Instagram where she posed in front of the camera in only her underwear. The Truth Hurts crooner showed off her fat cut off from the body and alongside a target, which read, “weight release goal.”

Alongside in the caption, she wrote, “I did it. Today, when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!"

The singer also showed off her stomach and arms, and besides it, wrote, "Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to.” She further added, "Time for new goals!"

In conversation with the New York Times in 2024, Lizzo shared to have integrated a fitness regime. She said, "I'm taking the time every day to put some love into my body.” The musician continued to add, "There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates."

Over the years, Lizzo has gracefully carried herself on to the stage and to events and ceremonies. She had revealed that her body is nobody’s business.