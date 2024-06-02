Love is Blind Couple Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary; Says 'It Feels Longer'

Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson from Love Is Blind are celebrating two years of wedded bliss and looking forward to a lifetime together!

This dynamic duo, who tied the knot for the 5th season of the famous Netflix courting show, is marking their 2nd anniversary on Friday, May 31.

"It appears like it is longer than simply years," says Lydia, 33, in a one-of-a-kind chat with PEOPLE. "I suggest, clearly, only two years? I cannot even imagine life without Milton anymore. It's like I do not even don't forget what it was like before him."

Milton, 26, chimes in: "We're nonetheless as playful as ever... For me, it just feels ordinary. Two years in, and we've already been through a lot together."

Their journey started out in Love Is Blind's fifth season, where they fell for each other, were engaged within the pods, and finally walked down the aisle. Despite going through their truthful percentage of drama on the show, the couple changed into nevertheless basking in marital bliss after they regarded the season five reunion unique in October 2023, nearly a year and a half into their marriage.

Now, with years of love and laughter beneath their belts, Lydia and Milton are more in sync than ever, ready to address anything that comes next in their shared journey.

Love, dedication, and wine: Lydia and Milton's magical marriage milestone

Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson have found their groove as a married couple. Lydia recently took to Instagram to gush about her husband's impressive work ethic and dedication.

She wrote, "Just because… My love, watching you tirelessly pursue your academic dreams while managing a grueling 55-60 hour work week fills me with immense pride. Your dedication and resilience inspire me daily. On days when my own worries weigh me down, whether it’s overthinking or the stress from others’ opinions, you always provide a sanctuary in your arms, offering comfort even when your own reserves are low.

She added, "Our marriage isn’t flawless, but with you, it feels magical. You have an effortless way of showing up for me, piecing me back together when I need it the most, even if I’m still picking up after you, or dealing with your 'hangry' moments! You’re more than my partner; you’re my soulmate, my steadfast companion in this crazy life. Every wrong turn I took before led me straight to you, and for that, I’m eternally grateful. I appreciate you more than words can express. I love you beyond the beyond! Throwing it back to last year..."

To celebrate their 2nd anniversary, Lydia planned a getaway to Fredericksburg, known for its wine country. The couple enjoyed some sun, relaxation, and good wine.

Through the ups and downs, Lydia and Milton have created a strong, loving partnership, celebrating each milestone with gratitude and affection.

On May 31, Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson is probably in Los Angeles to have fun their anniversary with a romantic dinner and a show.

"Milton goes above and beyond," Lydia stocks, revealing that he already surprised her with a pair of David Yurman earrings and a matching stacking bracelet. "I've by no means had that earlier than. I've in no way had a person who honestly puts concept and care into giving me a present... It's certainly unique. Not always financial-clever, but just the concept of it and prefer, oh my God, you cost me this plenty. It feels first-rate."

Looking beforehand, the couple plans to tour extra, have a good time Milton's grad faculty crowning glory, and subsequently buy a residence. They’re excited about keeping and strengthening their bond as they mark every other 12 months together.

"I normally hold a quite busy agenda," Milton explains. "Having someone who is aware my time table and may plan the smaller things round it that I really need finished is worthwhile. For instance, I've been desiring to go to the health practitioner for months, in all likelihood years, and Lydia will sit down down and be like, 'Now, on this day, I see you have got an opening. You're scheduled for the medical doctor at this time at this region.' Maybe to her, those are just small duties, but they're big for me... And matters that I failed to realize I definitely, actually price."

Their love story is certainly one of assist and knowledge, making every anniversary a milestone to rejoice with joy and gratitude.

Emotional superhero Milton rescues Lydia amid life's chaos

Lydia admires Milton's capability to apprehend her feelings and be there when she needs him the most. Despite his hectic agenda, he continually makes time to give her the attention and emotional guide she desires, regardless of what. Over the beyond few months, Lydia has faced numerous challenges, and Milton has been there for her every step of the way. He stops whatever he's doing to pay attention and guide her, which Lydia deeply values and feels blessed to have.

Love Is Blind seasons 1-6 at the moment are streaming on Netflix.

